Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,193 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 8.6% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHZ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,526. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78.

