Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Northern Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 20.1% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 375.1% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13,861.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. 13,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,453. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.