Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Northern Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,814 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 18.0% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $18,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,773. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

