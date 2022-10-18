Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.71. 25,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,747. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average is $74.09.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.