Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 222,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,428 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.71. 25,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,747. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09.

