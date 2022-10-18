Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,635 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after buying an additional 703,561 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.92. 75,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,206. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

