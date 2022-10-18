Scotiabank Increases GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$53.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “not updated” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.83.

GDI traded up C$0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$41.00 and a 12 month high of C$59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.03.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.8500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne bought 2,500 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$756,000. In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total transaction of C$523,903.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares in the company, valued at C$17,524,682.76. Also, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$756,000.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

