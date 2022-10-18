Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCU traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. 59,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,846. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.06 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $57,500.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 255,149 shares of company stock valued at $851,757 over the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 215.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 239,683 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 85.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 116,205 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 99.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

