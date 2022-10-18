Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SCU traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. 59,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,846. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.66.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.06 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 215.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 239,683 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 85.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 116,205 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 99.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
