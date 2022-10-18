SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SEIC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SEI Investments to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

SEI Investments Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,386 shares of company stock worth $7,359,017. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

