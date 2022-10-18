SelfKey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One SelfKey token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $24.04 million and approximately $133.92 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,360.01 or 0.27723400 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010828 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

