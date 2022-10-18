Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price target on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on Shell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,931.40 ($35.42).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,266.50 ($27.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £162.31 billion and a PE ratio of 532.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,276.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,219.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.