Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,640 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.88. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,415. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.