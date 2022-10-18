Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 3,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.21. The stock had a trading volume of 48,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,005. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.02.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

