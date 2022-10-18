Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New $872,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,917,000 after acquiring an additional 836,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,385,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.20. 88,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

