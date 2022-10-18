Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $20.58

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.58, but opened at $21.68. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 1,824 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 554.39 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $909,000. Amundi raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,225,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after acquiring an additional 192,697 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 431.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 147,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 119,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.