Short Interest in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Increases By 10.7%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,470,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 40,170,000 shares. Currently, 21.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146,366 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 970.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,522,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after buying an additional 3,193,677 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 50.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after buying an additional 2,348,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,924,000. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.23.

ATUS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. 3,833,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,866,669. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

