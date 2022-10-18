Short Interest in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Drops By 5.6%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXT

In other AXT news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $296,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $933,100. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AXT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 123,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 112,496 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 96,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

AXT Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AXT stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.09. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXTI. BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

