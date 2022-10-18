Short Interest in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rises By 13.9%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on BSAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.
Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance
NYSE BSAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. 245,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,265. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $22.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
