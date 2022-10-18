Short Interest in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Drops By 10.0%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 301,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,066. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Increases Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $229,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.