Short Interest in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Declines By 6.2%

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

BlackLine Stock Up 0.7 %

BlackLine stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,183. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.82. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $201,160. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

