Short Interest in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Declines By 6.2%

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
BlackLine Stock Up 0.7 %
BlackLine stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,183. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.82. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.30.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
