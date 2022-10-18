Short Interest in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Rises By 8.3%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Blue Apron Trading Up 9.9 %

NYSE:APRN traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. 6,855,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -2.85. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.70 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 211.07% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Blue Apron

In related news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $59,192.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,761 shares of company stock worth $135,883. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 471,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APRN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

Featured Articles

