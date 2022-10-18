Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Increases By 8.0%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE BAH traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.88. 1,455,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,752. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $101.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,120 shares of company stock worth $3,860,499. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

