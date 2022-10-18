Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Grows By 5.0%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BHFAP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,204. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

