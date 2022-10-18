Short Interest in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Increases By 21.9%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CareDx to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.31. 864,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a market cap of $925.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.05. CareDx has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. CareDx’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CareDx by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.