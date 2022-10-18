Short Interest in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Increases By 21.9%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CareDx to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.
Shares of CDNA stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.31. 864,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a market cap of $925.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.05. CareDx has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $75.92.
In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CareDx by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
