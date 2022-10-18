Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Grows By 13.4%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 834,300 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 735,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,908. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.37 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

A number of analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,360,000 after acquiring an additional 841,536 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1,823.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 438,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 196,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 129,812 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

