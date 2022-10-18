Short Interest in Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Expands By 10.5%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,326,800 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 1,200,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPWHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ceres Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,150.00.

Shares of CPWHF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. 1,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

