Short Interest in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expands By 5.1%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Chegg by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 21,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 91,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,198. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading

