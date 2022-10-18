Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Expands By 16.6%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

Shares of CVII opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVII. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 98.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

