Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Declines By 9.1%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,100 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 520,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
CLSD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,537. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
