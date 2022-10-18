Short Interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expands By 16.0%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,930,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 39,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,085,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,622,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

