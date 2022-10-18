Short Interest in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Declines By 11.2%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Barclays PLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CNO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 748,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,884. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.90 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

