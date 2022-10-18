Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Grows By 12.5%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,992.0 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

Shares of Cochlear stock opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.70. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $118.43 and a 12 month high of $172.50.

Cochlear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

