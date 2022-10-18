Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Drops By 5.6%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,872,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
CLM remained flat at $7.77 on Tuesday. 16,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,343. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.75.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.92%.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
