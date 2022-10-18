Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Drops By 5.6%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,872,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

CLM remained flat at $7.77 on Tuesday. 16,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,343. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.75.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.92%.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.