Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declines By 8.6%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 8,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,915. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRF. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $51,000. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 299,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 40,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 24.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

