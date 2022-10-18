Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declines By 8.6%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 8,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,915. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.38%.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
