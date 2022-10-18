Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Increases By 8.0%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,249,300 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 9,492,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34,164.3 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CICOF opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

