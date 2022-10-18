Short Interest in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Declines By 11.3%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 949,300 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BASE stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,830. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $563.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.78. Couchbase has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $47.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BASE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

