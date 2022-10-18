Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Increases By 12.3%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Crown alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at $7,827,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Crown by 68.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Crown by 10.6% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 97,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.08.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,039. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown has a 12-month low of $78.48 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Recommended Stories

