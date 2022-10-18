Short Interest in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Expands By 13.3%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,414,000 after acquiring an additional 88,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29,431 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 28.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,187,000 after acquiring an additional 390,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 80,081 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diodes Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

DIOD traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.02. 329,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,108. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.30. Diodes has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diodes will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.