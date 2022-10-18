Short Interest in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Increases By 10.7%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Approximately 19.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE BROS traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.20. 1,090,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,726. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at $113,613,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,125 shares of company stock worth $9,392,648 in the last ninety days. 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 105.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

