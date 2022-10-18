Short Interest in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expands By 15.7%

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,430,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 16,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in eBay by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in eBay by 0.5% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,293,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.03.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

