Short Interest in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Grows By 15.4%

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $208.77. 23,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,940. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $144.72 and a 12 month high of $244.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.65.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Equities analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

