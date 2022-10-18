Short Interest in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Grows By 15.4%

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $208.77. 23,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,940. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $144.72 and a 12 month high of $244.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.65.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Equities analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
