Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Rises By 13.8%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 7.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,231,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,664 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 10.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 493,368 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 152,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. 2,403,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,781. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $623.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $30.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

