Short Interest in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Expands By 13.9%

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $103.44. 1,028,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,041. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.