Short Interest in EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Increases By 12.7%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,700 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 599,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,126.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQGPF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of EQB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EQB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

EQB Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:EQGPF traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $34.63. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490. EQB has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

