Short Interest in Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Increases By 8.4%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 711.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

Featured Stories

