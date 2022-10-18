Short Interest in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Rises By 14.5%

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2022

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,920,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 23,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FHN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,685,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Horizon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in First Horizon by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,892,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

