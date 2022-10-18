Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Expands By 17.1%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,600 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 1,743,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 287.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF remained flat at $5.51 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

