Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Expands By 17.1%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,600 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 1,743,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 287.4 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF remained flat at $5.51 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
