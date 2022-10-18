Short Interest in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Declines By 6.6%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,180,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 52,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
In other Gevo news, insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 14,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $45,217.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,751.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $55,566.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 371,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 14,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $45,217.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,751.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,696 shares of company stock worth $1,092,464. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Gevo by 65.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gevo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gevo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative net margin of 11,552.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Research analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
