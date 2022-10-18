Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Rises By 10.8%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $87,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 111.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock remained flat at $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 768,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,916. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $715.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.