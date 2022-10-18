Short Interest in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Expands By 14.3%

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAPA. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,817,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,461,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 466,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GAPA remained flat at $10.00 on Tuesday. 531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,653. G&P Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

G&P Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

